Rosoboronexport also said on August 21 that it would stop conducting its sales to foreign customers in U.S. dollars, allowing purchases in local currencies.The announcement comes as Turkey faces a crisis over its weakening lira currency amid worsening relations with the United States.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on August 20 that Turkey's currency crisis is the result of an "attack" on his country's economy.The United States has also imposed sanctions against Turkey over the continued detention in the country of an American pastor.Washington has also increased tariffs on Turkey.Erdogan said the aim of those he blamed for Turkey's currency crisis was to bring "Turkey and its people to their knees."But he said Turkey had the power and ability to overcome the crisis.U.S. President Donald Trump last week signed a defense spending bill that includes delaying the delivery of F-35 fighter jets pending a Pentagon report.