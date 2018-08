© Kareem al-Mrrany / AP



Lockheed Martin's social media appeal to send them the best photos of its products went horribly awry, as unimpressed Twitterati responded with gruesome images of the horrors of war.It is unclear what the company expected to receive, given that it produces deadly weapons of war, but the campaign backfired spectacularly.They must be very proud of the product placement," Twitter user Jason Wallace said.Lockheed's initial tweet coincided with reports that one of their 500-pound laser-guided MK 82 bombs was used in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a school bus in Yemen earlier this month. The attack left more than 50 dead, most of them children. The same bomb made headlines in 2016 when the Saudi-led coalition bombed a community hall in Sanaa where a funeral was taking place, killing more than 140 people and wounding 525 others.The US has repeatedly come under fire from NGOs and even US lawmakers to stop arms supplies to the Saudis, who are leading the bombing campaign in Yemen.The Saudi-led coalition's actions have been repeatedly condemned by rights groups and the UN.More than 22 million Yemenis need assistance, with 60 percent of the population lacking food and more than half of the country left without basic medical services.