A fight between two golfers in Massachusetts got out of hand after one man was arrested by cops and charged with mayhem.An apparent argument between golfers at the Southern Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth, MassachusettsAs Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri explained to Boston 25 News, officers responding to a report of an "altercation" between two players discovered one suffering a "bite injury to the hand."According to Fox News, one 47-year old man was arrested by the authorities and charged with mayhem that could see him receive a prison sentence of up to 20 years.The victim was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injury.