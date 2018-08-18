© AFP 2018/ ted Ajibe

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in early August, Philippine Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano pledged that Manila would not turn down the opportunity to purchase Russian military equipment even in the face of possible US sanctions.Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has blamed the United States for trying to hamper the modernization of his country's army and supplying used military equipment to Manila, according to local media.Duterte added that if the Philippines buys a submarine from the US, it will "implode, just like the helicopters" that it earlier purchased.The criticism came after US Assistant Defense Secretary for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver cautioned Manila against purchasing Russian military hardware."If they were to proceed with purchasing major Russian equipment, I don't think that's a helpful thing to do [in our] alliance and I think ultimately we can be a better partner than the Russians can be," Schriver said.The deal, in particular, stipulates the allocation of a subsidized loan to Manila, which would be repaid over several years.At a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on August 2, Philippine Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano said that Manila would not give up the idea of buying Russian weapons even in the face of possible US sanctions against Manila.During his visit to Russia in 2017, President Duterte expressed Manila's interest in advanced Russian weapons, including helicopters, planes, as well as precision-guided weapons to help combat the threat of terrorism.