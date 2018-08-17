© AFP



"I want to thank the people and I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to bring change," Khan said in a combative speech in parliament. "Those who have robbed this country, I will hold each and every one of you accountable."

Pakistani lawmakers has voted to elect former cricket star and longtime politician Imran Khan as the country's next prime minister.In the vote at the National Assembly, Khan secured 176 votes, defeating opposition candidate Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, who got 96 votes. Khan's Tehrik-e Insaf party won the most seats in Pakistan's July 25 general elections.after his party fell short of the 172 seats needed to control an outright majority.In his first speech to lawmakers as prime minister, Khan dismissed allegations of election fraud and vowed to enforce "ruthless accountability" to combat corruption.Khan also defended himself against widespread claims the powerful army had fixed the election in his favor. During his speech, opposition politicians chanted "thief" and "puppet."Khan said.Khan will formally take office after a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for August 18. Khan's victory marked his stunning rise from struggling politician to the highest civilian office in the country.Born to a privileged family and educated at Britain's University of Oxford, Khan was known for his playboy lifestyle and married wealthy British heiress Jemima Goldsmith in 1996. He has since remarried twice.During the election campaign,Khan's closest challenger in the election was Shahbaz Sharif from ousted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N party.Sharif's former ruling party won only 92 seats in the July elections after a corruption scandal and court ruling that led to Nawaz Sharif's resignation and his disqualification from holding public office.