lightning
With the Suns magnetic waves cancelling, this will usher in fewer sunspots, more coronal holes and increased possibilities of huge CME's and EMP's. As you have all see these last few months are absurd with the weather amplification on our planet. I have broken down Zarkova's, Potpov's, Zarkov's and Shephard's research to show how much more amplification there will be in Earths weather patterns heading into 2021.


Sources