Comment: This is getting beyond ridiculous. While we wait and see how the British security apparatus spins this, we'll just note that Salisbury and its environs is one strange place: Salisbury Plain is the primary UK military proving ground for testing weaponry, the bulk of which are manufactured in and around Salisbury town; those facilities include numerous producers of chemical weapons, which have been exported globally since WW1, and of which Porton Down is the 'nerve center'...
Six fire crews were immediately sent to the scene to battle the blaze which erupted following the blast that happened at about 17:00 local time. While the fire department managed to put out the blaze, rescuers discovered one person dead at the scene. Another individual was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, Wiltshire police has confirmed.
"Two casualties have been identified - one person died at the scene, with the other taken to hospital in a critical condition," a police spokeswoman said, as cited by local media.
No risk is posed to the public as a result of the incident, authorities emphasized, noting that they have launched an investigation into the causes of the blast.
The Chemring Countermeasures is used to manufacture various parts and components for the military. The firm is the "UK MoD's design authority for all air IR decoys and chaff products, and the Eurofighter design authority for the Typhoon chaff and flare decoys," the factory says on its web page.
The facility where the incident occurred on Friday is located just around three miles from the infamous Porton Down laboratory, which recently made headlines at the height of the Skripal poisoning case and has a dark history of secret, government-run human testing.
Comment: So what the heck is going on in Salisbury? While there's no immediate connection to Porton Down and the Skripal incident, it seems this sleepy little town has been quite the hotspot (pardon the pun) as of late.
See also: