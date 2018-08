© Google Street View

At least one person has been killed and another has suffered serious injuries, after an explosion rocked the Chemring Countermeasures plant in Salisbury, located some three miles from the MoD's notorious Porton Down lab."Two casualties have been identified - one person died at the scene, with the other taken to hospital in a critical condition," a police spokeswoman said, as cited by local media.No risk is posed to the public as a result of the incident, authorities emphasized, noting that they have launched an investigation into the causes of the blast.The facility where the incident occurred on Friday is located just around three miles from the infamous Porton Down laboratory, which recently made headlines at the height of the Skripal poisoning case and has a dark history of secret, government-run human testing.