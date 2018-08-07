© Henry Nicholls / Reuters



The UK is restricting the work of OPCW specialists involved in the investigation into the Amesbury poisonings, a former UN chemical inspector has told RT, after Britain invited experts to assist with the case.Detailing that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) remit will be limited by the UK's 'technical assistance request,' Anton Utkin, a former UN chemical inspector in Iraq, stated:Experts from the OPCW will return to the UK following a request from the UK Deputy Permanent Representative who invited them to assist the work already taking place - in accordance with Article VIII 38 (e) of the Chemical Weapons Convention.In March, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury by what the UK government reported to be the Russian military-grade nerve agent 'Novichok.' The Skripals have since recovered and were discharged from hospital.Utkin who has previously led the process of destroying chemical weapons in Russia, said of the poisonings of Yulia and Sergei Skripal, that:On July 4, British police reported that a local couple was poisoned in Amesbury, a town not far from where the Skripal incident occurred. One victim, Charlie Rowley, 45, recovered, while his partner Dawn Sturgess, 44, died in hospital.The time that has passed from the initial poisoning to the London's request, was also cause for concern for Utkin."I believe that if we were able to know about other chemicals that would be found in the bodies of the victims, it would shine light on what really happened to them."