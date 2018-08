© Unknown



Separate Documents Reveal FBI's Backchannel Investigation Conducted by Ohr

"Ohr was basically allowing himself to be run as a source so the FBI could communicate with Steele even after they fired him,"

A law enforcement sensitive document written by senior Justice Department official, Bruce Ohr, is raising serious concerns amongst congressional investigators regarding testimony provided to Congress on the involvement of FBI special agents in the probe into the Trump campaign and its alleged Russian ties.Nov. 21, 2016, the handwritten document lists former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok, his paramour FBI Attorney Lisa Page and Special Agent Joe Pientka (who along with Strzok interviewed former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn).Strzok, who was the lead investigator in the FBI's investigation into Trump, was removed last August from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation after the DOJ's Inspector General discovered a barrage of anti-Trump text messages between him and Page. Page, who was working as the general counsel for now fired Deputy Attorney General Andrew McCabe, is no longer with the FBI.Page's name on Ohr's notes raises a number of questions,a congressional investigator said. It also raises a number of questions regarding McCabe's possible involvement and whether was he authorizing any meetings or communications with Ohr in regard to the Trump investigation, the investigators noted.Ohr was demoted twice by the Justice Department for his failure to disclose that his wife, Nellie Ohr, worked for the now-embattled research firm Fusion GPS, which produced the infamous anti-Trump dossier. The new document is only one in a series of notes commemorating his communications with dossier author, Christopher Steele, which have been obtained by the congressional oversight committees investigating the FBI's handling of the Trump Russia investigation.Another congressional investigator told SaraACarter.com thatThe notes at the bottom of the memo state, in sloppy writing, "no prosecution yet, pushing ahead on M case," in reference to Paul Manafort, who is now facing years-old charges on financial crimes and money laundering, according to congressional investigators.Ohr also stated, "may go back to Chris," in reference to Christopher Steele.said a third congressional staffer involved in the Russia investigations.In a separate, but related matter, a slew of documents and emails obtained by congressional investigators also shows that the FBI failed to disclose to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) that it had a backchannel investigation with senior Obama Justice Department officials that continued to use and obtain information from Steele.The new onslaught of documents obtained by the oversight committees seems to show a pattern, considering the FBI also failed to disclose important information in its FISC warrant application to spy on short-term Trump campaign volunteer, Carter Page. On Monday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes revealed thatIf proven true, this violation has enormous implications, according to a congressional source with knowledge of the investigation.said another congressional source who maintains that the exculpatory evidence should have been included in the application and the court should have been aware.