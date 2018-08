© Getty Images



"Ohr was one of the top officials at DOJ and they told the court they had terminated Steele, but Ohr was continuing to meet with Steele despite his termination and then (he was) feeding the information to the FBI," said Nunes on Thursday. "It is completely appropriate for Grassley to ask for these documents to be declassified."

The 12 Important FBI Interviews with Bruce Ohr

"the Department's insistence on limiting access to these documents creates unnecessary complications and burdens on the Committee's oversight work. Relying solely on memory of the documents or scheduling trips to the Justice Department for additional reviews is a poor substitute for possession of actual copies. It thwarts the Committee's ability to conduct a thorough analysis, compare the contents with other information, and take investigative steps to pursue related information."

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 11/22/16)

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/5/16)

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/12/16)

Ohr FD-302 12/27/16 (interview date 12/20/16)

Ohr FD-302 1/27/17 (interview date 1/27/17)

Ohr FD-302 1/31/17 (interview date 1/23/17)

Ohr FD-302 1/27/17 (interview date 1/25/17)

Ohr FD-302 2/8/17 (interview date 2/6/17)

Ohr FD-302 2/15/17 (interview date 2/14/17)

Ohr FD-302 5/10/17 (interview date 5/8/17)

Ohr FD-302 5/12/17 (interview date 5/12/17)

Ohr FD-302 5/16/17 (interview date 5/15/17)3

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA)by the Department of Justice, which hasOhr was demoted twice for failing to disclose his involvement with significant figures (including his wife) associated with the unverified dossier from the now-embattled research firm, Fusion GPS, which alleged President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.The lawmakers say Ohr's close relationship with former British spy and dossier author, Christopher Steele is deeply troubling. Also concerning to lawmakers is the fact that(he worked as a source until he was fired for "unauthorized disclosure to the media of his relationship with the FBI"),Lawmakers tell SaraACarter.com that theIn February, Trump declassified a House Intelligence Committee memorandum, which revealed information about Ohr and his FBI interviews. According to that memorandum, even after Steele was terminated by the FBI, he continued to maintain contact with Ohr, who was then a senior official with the DOJ. The memo also revealed that Ohr, who also worked closely at the time with Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and later with now-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, told the FBI during his interviews that Steele "was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president."The House Intelligence Committee memo also revealed thatFusion GPS told CNN in December 2017 thatThe information of Bruce Ohr's close ties to the FBI's relationship with Steele appear to beAccording to Strzok,Some lawmakers believe it was Mr. Ohr who gave the salacious material contained in former British spy Steele's multi-part dossier to the bureau.The answers to the onslaught of questions about Ohr's involvement in the Russia-Trump probe reside in approximately 12 of the 302s, Nunes said. The interviews were conducted by FBI agents from December, 2016 to May, 2017, documents show. meaning they could not take notes nor receive copies of the documents that the DOJ stamped "SECRET," according to the committee.In a July letter , Grassley stressed his frustration sayingHere are the Ohr 302 interviews requested by the committee, according to an unclassified letter sent by Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham in February to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who is expected to release his findings this year on the FBI's handling of the Russia probe into Trump's campaign.