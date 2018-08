© David Weigel/The Washington Post via Getty Images

"Openly gay Dem wins House primary, would be first Native American woman elected to Congress."

"Democrats pick gay, Native American nominee in Kansas 3rd."

it deprives you of identity.

If you want to see identity politics on display in all of its deranged glory, check out this tweet from The Hill The Washington Post had something similar for its headline Let's leave aside the fact that Elizabeth Warren is already the first Native American woman elected to Congress. The larger point is that the woman's actual name is left out of the tweet and the headline to make room for a long series of labels.The congressional candidate - Sharice Davids is her name, by the way - has been reduced to a collection of classifications. She is not a human being named Sharice Davids.Her achievements are absorbed into the group, as if the group, and not she, had won the race.For all the scorn heaped on white men, at least we don't have to endure this. You'll never see a headline that reads: "Straight white man elected to Congress." Of course we are lumped together and labeled in many other contexts,It's a tempting proposal, but I think I would decline it.