Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has slammed US President Donald Trump's offer for direct talks as a disingenuous PR stunt for domestic consumption while the "untrustworthy" Washington only increases its sanctions against Tehran.In his first public statement since Trump signed an executive order reinstating sanctions against Tehran,adding that "Trump's call for direct talks is only for domestic consumption in America ... and to create chaos in Iran."The Iranian president said that while his government favored dialogue, such talks required "honesty." "The US reimposes sanctions on Iran and pulls out of the nuclear deal, and then wants to hold talks with us," Rouhani said in a Monday speech broadcast live on state television.He went on to compare Trump's alleged offer to stabbing someone with a knife, while claiming to only seek peaceful dialogue.Rouhani said.with harsher measures expected to be implemented in early November. Washington is reinstating measures that were lifted under the nuclear deal, after unilaterally withdrawing from the historic Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Tehran in May.The 2015 agreement, which placed tight controls on Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions, was signed by Iran, the United States, Russia, China and the European Union.Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the deal [has] been widely condemned by the EU and other signatories, raising questions among European nations about whether the United States could still be considered a reliable transatlantic partner.