Viktoria: Hello



Yulia: Hello Vik, hi, this is Yulia Skripal, if you still remember her.



Viktoria: Oh hi, there is no escaping you now. Hi.



Yulia: Listen, Vik, to be honest, I am calling to speak out, because what is happening now, what you are doing now is simply disgusting. Neither dad nor I want to see you or hear from you, to put it mildly. Because [of] the fact itself that you have made this public; no-one had asked you to do that. My flat, my dog, my car have nothing at all to do with you. Stop calling Diana. No-one will give you any keys.



Viktoria: Yulia, I have done what I have done only to drag you out of there. Are you not thinking about what is happening to us here, about me, about grandma? You know, I couldn't care less, as they say, about your flat, your car, your dog. I do not need your property, or anything else, if that is what you are talking about. Thank God, I have a flat of my own, my own house. You just think, for once, about what is happening to us, that because of this whole story Lena nearly ended up on the streets with the children. It cost me a huge effort for them to be allowed to stay in the flat.



Yulia: Vik, I have nothing at all to do with all that. I am just asking that no-one interferes in this situation, that's all.



Viktoria: Yulia, understand we didn't want to interfere with anything. I didn't want to interfere with anything all the more so. All I want is that you return home and live your life. And this is what I say to everyone.



Yulia: No-one is stopping that, do you understand? I can do that any day. It's just that I am currently looking after my father and recovering myself. That's all. As I have already said, I do not understand why the statements that I make [are subjected to speculation]. The tone was not right, she had practiced it, she had not. This is none of your business! No-one had drafted [any statements for me], naturally.



Viktoria: I have never said anything bad about you, never, anywhere, neither about you nor about your dad. First...



Yulia: The fact that this was made public has ruined our lives.



Viktoria: It has ruined our lives.



Yulia: I cannot now return to Russia only because all of this was on these stupid talk shows. What on earth did you appear on them for? Only because you appeared on them I cannot return to Russia, only because of that. That's all.



Viktoria: Do you think that it has not ruined my life? Do you think that everything that has happened has not ruined my life? Has nothing changed in my life?



Yulia: I think that you made this public.



Viktoria: Do you realise what has happened here? Do you realise that when my child was at school ...



Yulia apparently hung up at this point.

"Yulia Skripal is the daughter of Sergei Skripal, a former Colonel in the Russian GRU who was working for MI6 from 1995 onwards, and was caught and convicted for passing secrets on to British Intelligence. He was pardoned and released in 2010, as part of a spy swap deal, and lived thereafter in Britain, settling in the City of Salisbury.



On 3rd March, Yulia travelled from Moscow to London Heathrow, and then on to Salisbury to spend time with her father. On the following morning, 4th March, Yulia and her father visited the cemetery where her mother and brother are buried. They then returned home, before leaving at around 1:30pm, to drive to the City Centre. There they went for a drink in The Mill Pub, followed by a meal at the Zizzis restaurant on Castle Street. They left the restaurant at approximately 3:35pm, and at 4:03 were seen suffering from the effects of an as yet unidentified substance. The emergency services were called at 4:15, and the two of them were later taken to the nearby Salisbury District Hospital.



The two of them were in a coma for a number of weeks, during which time it was discovered that they had been poisoned by a military grade nerve agent, known as a Novichok, and that this had been applied to the door handle of Mr Skripal's house. The British Government concluded that this could only have been ordered by the Russian Government, and it responded, along with a number of other countries, by expelling Russian diplomats."

Wow, I'm at the centre of a scandal of epic proportions. It is not every day that a military grade nerve agent is deployed on the streets of one country by another, and the fact that the British Government has blamed the Russian Government, and expelled diplomats, signifies that an almighty row of geopolitical proportions must be taking place. I can never return to Russia - the country whose Government poisoned me and my father - and nor would I wish to, for obvious reasons.

Yulia so loves Russia that she cannot bear to be away from it, even if it probably means falling into the clutches of those who apparently poisoned her and her father. She does not actually believe the official narrative that she and her father were poisoned by the Russian state. Yulia is mad.

"I finally got internet, and I read everything. I understood everything. Forgive me."

until that point Yulia had been denied access to the internet

Has Yulia been kept fully informed about what the British Government have claimed happened to her and her father on 4th March? If so, why did she appear to have had little or no understanding of the true reason for the publicity around the case prior to getting internet access in late July? Up to the beginning of July, what was she actually told about what happened to her and her father? If she was kept in the dark about what was being claimed, what was the reason for this? What really happened to her and her father on 4th March?