Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a long-delayed agreement giving autonomy to the island of Mindanao.Duterte, the first Filipino president to hail from the island, last month pushed through a draft of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which allows areas of the Philippines to act as autonomous regions. The deal comes after decades of fightingLife on the Philippines' southernmost island has been plagued by religious divide and violence.The urban battle, which claimed the lives of more than 1,000 combatants and around 90 civilians, was one of the longest conflicts of its kind in Philippines history.