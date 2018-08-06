Wacken Open Air festival
© Morris Mac Matzen / Reuters / File
A pair of old German men had been so willing to swap the routine of their nursing home for "world's largest" heavy metal event, the Wacken Open Air festival, that they had to be evacuated from there with the help of police.

Two old gentlemen have disappeared on Friday night from a nursing home in Dithmarschen community in northern Germany, Deutsche Welle reported. A search operation started when the staff sounded the alarm and called the police.

These days, almost anything could happen to a missing elderly man, but this story had quite a happy end. The aging metalheads were found at Wacken Open Air, considered to be the world's biggest heavy metal festival which takes place every year in Germany.

This year's edition of Wacken fest was sold out, with more than 75,000 metal fans flocking to the venue from all across the world. Headliners included Clawfinger, Dimmu Borgir, In Extremo, Judas Priest, Nightwish, Oomph as well as the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Unsurprising enough, the men were reluctant to leave the four-day event so police had to escort them home with the help of a taxi and a patrol car. "Both were disoriented and apathetic," Merle Neufeld, a local police spokesman, told NDR broadcaster.

Although Wacken has the notorious reputation of being the muddiest open air event in the world, this year organizers warned fans against fire and dust due to enormous heatwave.

Police praised revelers for decent behavior with little interference needed in relation with minor drug seizures.