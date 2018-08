© Fredrik Hagen / NTB scanpix



Brown is the color of summer in northern Europe this year.Fields that are usually covered in lush green grass have now turned to dust, trees are shedding their leaves and animals eating dry hay or grain instead of grazing in pastures.In many areas, the scale of the damage is not yet known as harvests have not been completed.However, some of the crops hit by the drought include:The drought has hit Denmark particularly hard, with. He estimates that the losses will cost the country's farming industry around $944 million.Farming associations across northern Europe are turning to their governments and to the E.U. for support, including in Germany, an economic powerhouse where losses are expected to top $1.1 billion.The loss of crops has consequences for people and animals. In addition to likely price rises for staples like wheat, vegetables will be smaller than usual this year.Breweries and whiskey distilleries that depend on barley and other grains are watching the harvest carefully to see how the situation will affect supply and pricing.Meanwhile, farmers who rely on grass to feed their cows, pigs and sheep have already had to break into their winter food rations. With not enough grass for their livestock, some have started to sell animals from their herds.. He plans to reduce his herd from 180 cows to 150 before the winter. The drought has caused more than just crop failures — wildfires in Sweden burned tens of thousands of acres of land.The extreme weather comes as no surprise to scientists or to farmers, who say they are on the front line of climate change.In Britain, farmers are facing more than just the weather.Since the 2016 Brexit vote to leave the European Union, there's been a sharp decrease in the availability of workers from other parts of the 28-country bloc in the U.K.That has meant farmers have been forced to leave good fruit rotting on the vine because no one is available to pick it, while leaving other fields fallow to avoid crops going to waste.