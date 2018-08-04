© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

As the chessboard for control of the narrative of why our Earth has seen an uptick in extreme weather continues, we as citizens need to start holding our elected officials responsible for mis-truths they speak and the media outlets that give them a voice. When there are outrageously bogus statements that can be debunked with simple scientific fact check, we need to ask questions why they said such things and demand answers and retractions. This is one such instance, California governor Jerry Brown says "since civilization emerged 10,000 years ago, we haven't had this kind of heat condition, and it's going to continue getting worse and that's the way it is." This is false. I demand answers from the governor why he said such things. You should too.