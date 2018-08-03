Hundreds of tonnes of rocks buried workers and machineryAt least five miners were killed today in a landslide at a marble mine in Francisco I. Madero, Hidalgo.The slide occurred without warning at about 1:00pm in Dengantzha, when hundreds of tonnes of rocks fell, burying workers and heavy equipment beneath the rubble.The cause has yet to be identified.Rescue workers from three municipalities were having difficulty getting into the area due to the rough terrain.Little information has been available due to poor communications in the area.It remains unclear how many workers are trapped in the debris.