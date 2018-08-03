Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Race is a hotbed topic that many people continue to tiptoe around (mainly out of fear of being labeled a racist or an Uncle Tom). White privilege, police shootings, the Black Lives Matter movement, strident calls for 'diversity' and 'inclusion', race-baiting, seeing racism everywhere, affirmative action, racial sensitivity training, racial equity policies -- in today's political and social environment issues surrounding race have become more polarizing than ever.We're not living in a post-racial world but does race have the impact that left-leaning racial scholars would have us believe? Is racism hard-wired into human beings or is seeing the world through a racial lens part of evolutionary adaptation? On this episode of The Health and Wellness Show we discuss these topics and risk being labeled racist by talking about racism.And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she talks about raccoons - cute, but destructive!01:22:54