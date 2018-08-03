We're not living in a post-racial world but does race have the impact that left-leaning racial scholars would have us believe? Is racism hard-wired into human beings or is seeing the world through a racial lens part of evolutionary adaptation? On this episode of The Health and Wellness Show we discuss these topics and risk being labeled racist by talking about racism.
And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she talks about raccoons - cute, but destructive!
Running Time: 01:22:54
Download: OGG, MP3