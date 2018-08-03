SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Is Talking About Racism Racist?
Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Arctic bakes and freezes at the same time
Adapt 2030
Thu, 02 Aug 2018 11:37 UTC
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Is Talking About Racism Racist?
Latest News
- US Senate overwhelmingly supports another $708 billion in military spending
- Video shows French rappers fighting at airport, parts of terminal shut down
- In absence of collusion prosecutors charge Paul Manafort with 'crimes against fashion'
- Wright-Patterson Air Base blames 911 call for false alarm over 'active shooter incident'
- Bayer and BASF pursue plant gene editing elsewhere after EU ruling that the technology should be regulated
- The long sordid and violent history of US intervention and pillaging of Afghanistan
- Mast cell disease & vaccination: Is there increased risk?
- The Dangers of celebrity activists: U2's Bono and the CIA
- Russia taking steps to prepare for "perfect storm" in global economy
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Arctic bakes and freezes at the same time
- Climate change nearly wiped out horses 11,700 years ago
- Europe applies strict regulations to CRISPR crops
- Damning: James Comey and Andrew McCabe set out to destroy Iraq War veteran turned FBI agent who informed them of widespread FBI corruption
- Catcallers beware: Bill to fine 'harassment' of women on streets with up to €750 gets the OK by French parliament
- Protests erupt in Iran over country's economic problems
- The new science of treating lower back pain
- News media works to manufacture consent - don't give it to them
- Saudi-led coalition mercilessly bombs Yemen hospital killing 52, injuring over 100
- Mom and son contract 'rat lungworm' after eating raw centipedes at market
- Russian employee at US embassy in Moscow targeted in propaganda war
- US Senate overwhelmingly supports another $708 billion in military spending
- In absence of collusion prosecutors charge Paul Manafort with 'crimes against fashion'
- The long sordid and violent history of US intervention and pillaging of Afghanistan
- Russia taking steps to prepare for "perfect storm" in global economy
- Damning: James Comey and Andrew McCabe set out to destroy Iraq War veteran turned FBI agent who informed them of widespread FBI corruption
- Protests erupt in Iran over country's economic problems
- Saudi-led coalition mercilessly bombs Yemen hospital killing 52, injuring over 100
- Italy's interior minister scapegoated over divisive immigration policies
- Philippines won't stop buying Russian arms over US pressure - FM
- Behind closed doors, intel officials are for shutting out Brennan and Clapper
- George Galloway: UK Labour cruising towards a split over Israel-Palestine
- Netanyahu boldly threatens Tehran with 'all Israel's arms' if key waterway off Yemen is blocked
- Trump thanks Kim for sending home remains of US soldiers, a promise to meet soon
- Little known black hole in the Pentagon's budget
- No matter to what purpose, the case works against Mueller
- Russia claims political motives behind Armenian charges against ex-leaders
- Flashback: British-Libyan terrorists who blew up Manchester: "MI5 gave us free passage to fight Gaddafi"
- Trump slams 'globalist Koch brothers' and their agenda as a 'total joke'
- Former FBI agent told not to help 9/11 victims build case against Saudi Arabia, good relations more important than justice
- Paul Craig Roberts: Who does America belong to? Not to Americans
- Video shows French rappers fighting at airport, parts of terminal shut down
- Wright-Patterson Air Base blames 911 call for false alarm over 'active shooter incident'
- Bayer and BASF pursue plant gene editing elsewhere after EU ruling that the technology should be regulated
- The Dangers of celebrity activists: U2's Bono and the CIA
- Catcallers beware: Bill to fine 'harassment' of women on streets with up to €750 gets the OK by French parliament
- News media works to manufacture consent - don't give it to them
- Mom and son contract 'rat lungworm' after eating raw centipedes at market
- Russian employee at US embassy in Moscow targeted in propaganda war
- Sharia law recognized in landmark British divorce ruling
- Russia builds railroad to bypass Ukraine with the aid of Canada
- Chechen leader Kadyrov wants media to stop blaming Islam for attacks on Russian journalists in CAR
- Bodycam footage released by LAPD shows officers shooting and killing a hostage as they attempt to neutralize her captor
- Interview on Israeli's brutal seizure of Gaza-bound boat: 'No wish that their criminal acts be seen'
- Father of 18yo snowboarder who committed suicide laments pressure high-level athletes face and lack of mental health support
- Video shows terrifying last seconds of Mexico plane crash
- Missing college student one of dozens to disappear this month in Iowa
- Spotify removes podcasts of 'The Alex Jones Show' citing 'hate content'
- GE engineer charged with stealing trade secrets he encrypted into a photograph
- National Geographic admits viral photo of polar bear dying from "climate change" was fake news
- Man arrested after leaving firearm, ammunition in car parked near US Capitol
- New research shows two populations of 'Hobbits' arose independently on Indonesian island
- 'Groundbreaking' discovery shows nearly half of those buried at Stonehenge were not local people
- America's ancient trade routes revealed
- 2,800-year-old "exceptional" gold jewelry hoard discovered inside burial mound in Kazakhstan mountains
- How Mossad became the world leader in assassinations with over 800 'operations' in the last decade
- Nukes at the bottom of the sea?
- Enigmas of 3000 to 300 BC
- Diaries from 17th Century Japan provide clues to solar cycle and lightning
- Archeologists perplexed by tar decorations scrawled on bones of nomadic woman buried 4,500 ago in Ukraine
- Medieval-era gaming board found in search for Pictish monastery
- 136 ancient tombs discovered in Shandong, China
- The new JFK revelations: What the declassified documents reveal about Cold War history
- Carving of modern bicycle in 2,000 year old temple in India - ancient or added recently?
- Remember that time when the US invaded Russia?
- The history of Ukraine as an artificial state
- Nelson Mandela's legacy hijacked by hypocrite Western leaders like Obama
- Stone tools put early hominids in China 2.1 million years ago - 250k earlier than previously thought
- 'She was different': Body of a 'outcast' found at Chernyakhov settlement burial site
- British propaganda rag slanders the royal Romanov family on the 100th anniversary of their execution
- Arctic island's mysterious stone spheres
- Climate change nearly wiped out horses 11,700 years ago
- Europe applies strict regulations to CRISPR crops
- Mysterious radio signals picked up by Canadian observatory
- Has a decades-long investigation finally solved the mysterious disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle?
- Italian scientist suggests life on Mars exists after discovery of subglacial salt lake
- Facebook patent reveals plans to use 'Emotion Detection' to spy on users
- Study: Carbon taxes could cause more food insecurity than climate change itself
- Seminal research shows that fathers pass on more than genetics in their sperm
- Anxiety can run in families: Researchers discover inherited brain activity patterns linked to anxiety
- Is there a limit to the human lifespan?
- The Great Pyramid is a concentrator of electromagnetic energy, says new study
- Weird volcanoes are erupting across the solar system
- Russia's defense testing and development program ignites the imagination, unique in the field
- Newly identified 3D form called the 'scutoid' lets cells pack together without wasting energy
- DowDuPont's own scientists confirm important differences between gene-editing and conventional plant breeding techniques
- Spotless mind? To remember, the brain must actively forget
- A first for scientists as they witness a single hurricane season change the anatomy of a species
- Study finds: Potential DNA damage from CRISPR 'Seriously underestimated'
- Geologists: Pieces of Earth's mantle found rising under Cascadia Fault
- Russian scientists discover 42,000 year old frozen worms - that came back to life
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Arctic bakes and freezes at the same time
- Russian volcano erupts with enormous explosion
- Death Valley, California, breaks own record for hottest month ever recorded
- Boy, 2, killed by several pit bull terriers in Philadelphia
- 14-month-old girl killed by family dog in Victoria, Australia
- Rare waterspout caught on video over Kentucky Lake, Kentucky
- Foot of hail on Highway 22 near Longview, Alberta makes it look like December instead of July
- Lightning strikes ignite 132 more wildfires in British Columbia - Total of 305 across the province
- Lightning bolt kills 4 children, injures 3 others in Yunnan province, China
- More late-season Noctilucent Clouds photographed over Finland and Alaska
- Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano spews huge ash plume into the sky
- Loud strange booms heard in Maryville, Tennessee
- What's killing the dolphins in France? More than 700 wash up dead over the winter
- Ice Age: Reasons to bet on a catastrophically cooling world
- Floods kill 3 in Vietnam, threaten to submerge parts of Hanoi
- Australia's record breaking cold, frost and drought force Kangeroo mobs into towns
- Video of monsoon storm snapping palm tree in Arizona goes viral
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Strangeness on our planet during first half of 2018
- Dangerous heat wave to blanket western Europe in early August
- Two waterspouts filmed over Lake Erie
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen across US Midwest evening skies
- NASA may have recovered meteorite from the ocean
- Mysterious lights in the sky over New Zealand probably meteors, experts say
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- Mast cell disease & vaccination: Is there increased risk?
- The new science of treating lower back pain
- Studies show ketogenic diet's promising results for all stages of dementia
- SARS: Remember the pandemic that was going to wipe out humanity? We're still here. Aug 1
- Your brain isn't fooled by food portions served on a smaller plate
- Bathing vs showering? Which is better?
- Glucosamine: How it works to heal the body
- The growing epidemic of liver damage and how to keep yours healthy
- Class action suit against Kerrygold butter says 'Grass-Fed' claims are essentially lies
- Experts confirm differences between genome editing and conventional breeding
- What's so great about yams and sweet potatoes?
- New investigation cites the US as the worst place in the world to give birth
- A bite from the lone star tick can trigger an allergy to beef and pork
- US pushes to make UN declaration on TB friendlier to big-pharma, S. Africa opposes
- Denver hospital on lockdown amid fear of Ebola spreading
- Pandora's Box: Why the federal government broke vaccine law for 30 years
- Natural Flavor: Food chemistry & engineering
- Brain fog: What is it & how to treat it
- Hold up Pro-Vaxxers - don't be so quick to blame the unvaccinated
- Exercise is crucial for increasing beneficial bacteria in the gut
- Facing adversity: How to stay motivated in the midst of challenging times
- End of life dreams and visions may illuminate dying
- On the acceptance of life's disappointments
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Great Debate: Sam Harris and Jordan Peterson's Epic 4-Night Battle of Ideas
- Are the guilt-prone more trustworthy?
- Study of hundreds of nuns and monks reveals personality trait that cuts Alzheimer's risk in half
- Research suggests talk therapy could permanently change depressive personality traits
- Avoid these common traps that can lead to unhappiness
- Researchers point out how autism can bring extra abilities
- Psychology is undergoing a house cleaning
- Research finds people with high IQs more likely to consume drugs and alcohol
- Self-control is the trait that can make people happier
- Why do some folks undercut helpful people?
- Is psychedelics research closer to theology than to science?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: An Introduction to Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning: Explaining Evil and Transforming Chaos
- Emotional reactivity: People who think faster in a bad mood
- Genetic studies uncover potentially two subtypes of neuroticism: 'Depressed affect' and 'worry'
- The first memories of 40% of people are made up, study finds
- Thoughts can change the physical structure of your brain
- Neurotheology: What happens to the brain during spiritual experiences?
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
- 'Reality check': Roy Keane blasts Ian Wright for 'getting ahead of himself' and over-blowing England's World Cup chances
- Cat-astrophic TV interview? This Polish scientist takes it all in stride
- Bob Ross: The artist, the afro, the soothing voice and his untold story
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
Noctilucent clouds over Estonia, 26 July 2018
Quote of the Day
The true measure of a man is not his intelligence or how high he rises in this freak establishment. No, the true measure of a man is this: how quickly can he respond to the needs of others and how much of himself he can give.
- Philip K. Dick
Recent Comments
Uncle Eddy's mobile home would have melt by now.
"The railroad that was used before has 26 kilometers" - That should be 1 26 km.
Aceh and Fukushima were tsunami from a disturbance registering 6 to 6.2. But as they also set off clathrates, one accidentally, the other...
18 precise shots? What a bunch of retards, one shot was enough.
My dad was an quantum physicist with clearance. He worked for JPL, NASA, Lockheed, TRW, Rockwell, Hughes, and the like. I know he worked on some...