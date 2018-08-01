© Handout / Reuters

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has overseen the destruction of more than $5 million worth of luxury cars in a very public crackdown on corruption in the country.Some 68 Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Mercedes and Harley Davidson motorcycles were crushed under the tracks of a bulldozer as Duterte continued his policy of destroying vehicles smuggled into the Philippines.The operation took place in Cagayan Province, the northernmost area of Luzon Island, and was monitored by Duterte, along with leader of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority Raul Lambino, and the province's governor Manuel Mamba. The cars are reportedly part of the second batch to be officially destroyed in recent times.