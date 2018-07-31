waterspouts
Visitors to a state park in Pennsylvania captured video of dueling waterspouts forming in Lake Erie.

The videos, filmed Sunday, show the two waterspouts forming in the great lake while witnesses watch from Presque Isle State Park.

Astonished onlookers can be heard marveling at the scene as the two waterspouts pull lake water into the sky.

It was unclear whether either of the waterspouts came near land.