Hudson Bay with what can only be described as incredibly unusual ice accumulations in the N.E as ice breakers are now needed to open channels. Locals its extremely rare, even unheard of, Environment Canada 30 ice averages don't even show ice in these areas at all during July, let alone the first week of August.Media is silent and all four ice tracking ice satellites are set to go off line next year just as these gains are starting to manifest in the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum.