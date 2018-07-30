An unusual hailstorm appeared in the state of Jalisco Saturday leaving one dead and at least 40 injured.The storm arrive Saturday morning in the municipality of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, Jalisco.Residents injured in the storm were outside in the main square attending the Mi Banda El Mexicano concert. The storm appeared quite suddenly leaving injured bodies and property damage in its wake.Members of of Civil Protection and the fire department were on hand to try and get those outside into buildings for protection.Reports say at least 30 vehicles suffered damage along with Ixtlahuacán City Hall building. Many rooftops were also hit hard by the hail, while water damage was also reported from rain entering through broken windows and drenching computers.Other residential areas of Los Sabinos, Los Olivos and Real del Lago experienced water entering homes through broken windows.