© Getty



As the UK both confirms and denies stockpiling food, and California wines are showing signs of radioaction from Fukushima, Christian turns to his BILLIONS of friends for solace: Kombucha and other living beverages can help you mitigate the effects of radiation (See studies below!) Lactobacillus is an amazing workhorse, useful from your gut to your garden, and can be cultured very easily.It's also the #1 microorganism in Korean Natural Farming (KNF). Watch to learn more and take your growing to the next level -- every bit needed to grow our own food as agriculture collapses in the Grand Solar Minimum.Apologies for the wind noise.