© AP: Ajit Solanki



© AP: Bikas Das



At least 37 people are known to have died because of monsoon rains which have triggered house collapses and flooded wide areas of land in northern India.The dead included four members of a family whose house collapsed, he said.Rains also damaged an outer boundary wall of a 16th century fortress west of Agra.However, there was no damage to the main monument, said another official, PK Singh.Mr Singh said schools were being closed.The monsoon season usually lasts until October.In 2016, floods caused by the monsoon rains killed more than 300 and affected 6 million people.