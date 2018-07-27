A U.S. senator has accused Russian hackers of trying unsuccessfully to infiltrate her Senate computer network, in whatthe first publicly known attempt at meddling in the 2018 elections.Senator Claire McCaskill (Democrat-Missouri), who is up for reelection this year, late on July 26 confirmed a report on the Daily Beast website saying Russia's GRU intelligence agency tried to break into McCaskill's computersThe Daily Beast report came after a Microsoft executive said last week that the company had helped stop e-mail phishing attacks on three unidentified U.S. congressional candidates.In a statement, McCaskill said"While this attack was, it is outrageous that they think they can get away with this," she said. "I will not be intimidated. I've said it before and I will say it again, Putin is a thug and a bully."McCaskill's state of Missouri-- which makes her one of the most vulnerable senators up for reelection this year.According to The Daily Beast, the e-mail phishing scam that targeted her office was similar to a successful Russian hacking of Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, in 2016.Senator Mark Warner (Democrat-Virginia), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the news confirms what he and others have warned for some time."The Russians saw 2016 as a success and they'll be back in 2018 unless we do far more to protect ourselves than we're currently doing," he said.