© Francois Lenoir / Reuters; Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has said he is looking into the possibility of holding the first talks in years with his Russian counterpart Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu."I am considering meeting with my counterpart, but there's been no decision," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon, as quoted by Reuters.Shoygu last spoke on the phone with a US Defense Secretary in September 2015 when the position was occupied by Ash Carter. The sides discussed Syria back then, with the Pentagon describing the conversation as "constructive."Earlier on Friday, Vladimir Putin said that Russia and US were cooperating on Syria on an operative level, but added that high-level contacts on the issue were required.During their meeting in Helsinki earlier this month, presidents Putin and Trump agreed to revitalize military cooperation between the countries in several areas, including the return of refugees to Syria and prolonging the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).Trump even said that the US and Russian militaries proved to actually get along better than the politicians of the two countries over the past few years, referring to the deconfliction communication in Syria.Russia's Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Valery Gerasimov also met with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford in Helsinki in early June. The military officials discussed the settlement of the Syrian crisis, as well as ways to reduce tensions and ensure security in Europe, Russia's Defense Ministry said.