Dystopia or Utopia? We suppose it depends on your point of view. There are some tech giants and tech lovers who see a whole new world of possibilities at their fingertips. There are people who'd like nothing more than to merge with technology and enhance their subpar human abilities whilst living in a segregated smart city. If you're an average Joe who values his privacy and doesn't want to be spied on by his refrigerator or have to engage in biometric screening just to go to work, a fresh hell awaits.On this episode of The Health and Wellness Show we discuss the world of the future, the slow creep of technology and the benefits and detriments of Tomorrowland.And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where she talks about the origin of domesticated cats!01:18:36