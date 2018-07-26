Death toll in a landslide that occurred at Timure in Gosaikunda Rural Municipality-2 of Rasuwa district on Wednesday night has risen to eight. One person is still missing in the landslide.The deceased have been identified as Shyam Shrestha, Bikram Shrestha, Mangale Tamang of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality-5, Sindhupalchok district, Ramesh Khadka of Bhotekoshi-4, Mingmar Gumbu Tamang of Thuman, Gosaikunda Rural Municipality-1, Dorje Wanchuk Ghale of Timure, Ramesh Tamang and Sharmila Kamini of Nuwakot, DSP Santosh Tamang, Chief at the District Police Office, Rasuwa, said.Kaisang Nurpu Tamang, Chairman of the Gosaikunda Rural Municipality, said that the five injured have been taken to Kathmandu for further treatment.He said that seven persons who sustained minor injuries in the incident have already been returned home after primary treatment.