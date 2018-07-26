Earth Changes
Landslide death toll hits 8 in Nepal
The Kathmandu Post
Thu, 26 Jul 2018 20:39 UTC
The deceased have been identified as Shyam Shrestha, Bikram Shrestha, Mangale Tamang of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality-5, Sindhupalchok district, Ramesh Khadka of Bhotekoshi-4, Mingmar Gumbu Tamang of Thuman, Gosaikunda Rural Municipality-1, Dorje Wanchuk Ghale of Timure, Ramesh Tamang and Sharmila Kamini of Nuwakot, DSP Santosh Tamang, Chief at the District Police Office, Rasuwa, said.
Kaisang Nurpu Tamang, Chairman of the Gosaikunda Rural Municipality, said that the five injured have been taken to Kathmandu for further treatment.
He said that seven persons who sustained minor injuries in the incident have already been returned home after primary treatment.
