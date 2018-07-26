© Vladimir Astapkovich / Sputnik

Russian trade with fellow BRICS countries has grown significantly in the last year, and the country wants to keep the momentum going, said President Vladimir Putin in his opening address at the BRICS Summit in South Africa.The 10th annual BRICS summit takes place in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 25-27, where the leaders of governments of the five member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) meet to discuss cooperation in political and socio-economic affairs.The Russian president added that the BRICS New Development Bank should open branches in all member countries of the bloc.The BRICS countries created the New Development Bank in July 2014. The goals of the bank, headquartered in Shanghai, are to fund infrastructure projects in emerging economies for sustainable development.The bank's capital is up to $100 billion and it says that all members of the United Nations could join it. However, the BRICS nations can never have less than 55 percent of the voting power.Russia is hoping that BRICS states will back its bid to host Expo 2025 in Ekaterinburg, Putin added."Russia is bidding to host Expo 2025 in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg, there are no Brazilian, Indian, Chinese or South African cities among our competitors. Dear friends, we are really hoping for the support of BRICS countries," Putin said at the meeting of BRICS leaders.