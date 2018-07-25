© PanAm Post



US President Donald Trump has decided to postpone the next meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin until sometime in 2019, after the 'Russia witch hunt' ends, national security adviser John Bolton said."The president believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we've agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said in a statement referring to the probe led by Special counsel Robert Mueller.