Hail blankets a parking lot at Cross Iron Mills shopping centre on July 23.
© Dani Lantela/Global News
A severe thunderstorm brought nasty weather to some parts of southwestern Alberta on Monday.

A warning was ended for Calgary and Rocky View County — including Canmore, Cochrane, Bragg Creek, Tsuut'ina Reserve and Ghost Lake - but not before the storm brought loonie-sized hail, heavy rain and dangerous wind gusts across the region.

Environment Canada said golf ball-sized hail and damaging wind gusts upwards of 100 km/h were possible in the Calgary area.

The weather agency was advising residents to stay inside as hail and lightning can cause damage and injury.



Viewer video sent to Global News showed Highway 1 covered in hail — which looked like snow — near Scott Lake Hill between Canmore and Calgary.

Other video and photos showed flooded streets and heavy rain falling in many parts of the city.