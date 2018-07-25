© Dani Lantela/Global News



A severe thunderstorm brought nasty weather to some parts of southwestern Alberta on Monday.A warning was ended for Calgary and Rocky View County — including Canmore, Cochrane, Bragg Creek, Tsuut'ina Reserve and Ghost Lake - but not before the storm brought loonie-sized hail, heavy rain and dangerous wind gusts across the region.Environment Canada said golf ball-sized hail and damaging wind gusts upwards of 100 km/h were possible in the Calgary area.The weather agency was advising residents to stay inside as hail and lightning can cause damage and injury.Viewer video sent to Global News showed Highway 1 covered in hail — which looked like snow — near Scott Lake Hill between Canmore and Calgary.Other video and photos showed flooded streets and heavy rain falling in many parts of the city.