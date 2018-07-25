Cropmarks of a large Bronze Age barrow cemetery on the Llyn Peninsula
© Crown Copyright RCAHMW
Cropmarks of a large Bronze Age barrow cemetery on the Llyn Peninsula
The drought in Europe has revealed an enormous amount of ancient ruins and henges across the UK and Ireland. Astonishing that these foundations and structures were undiscovered all these years.

Massive hail storms in France, feet deep snow in Italy and lightning that is a plasma bolt.


Sources