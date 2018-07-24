Resolute Bay, NU

Record heat in Scandinavia brought by the remnants of a warm water hurricane pulled into the atmospheric flow, centering that heat over northern Europe. All the while 2000 miles west, its snowing in Canada with well below normal temperatures. Looking at temperatures across N. America, doesn't seem like the end of the world heat, at all. You decide if what you are being told in the news is true.


