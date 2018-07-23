HAILSTONES
Heavy hail storm has hit Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) city of Banja Luka, some 200 kilometers northwest of the capital Sarajevo, causing great damage on objects and cars on Saturday evening.

According to local reports, around five-centimeter-diameter hailstones destroyed roofs and windows of a great number of cars parked outside, mainly in a village near Banja Luka.

The unexpected hailstorm, accompanied by rain and strong wind damaged roofs, facades and windows of 200 residential buildings, local media reported on Sunday.



People living in villages near Banja Luka reported electricity shortage on Saturday late evening.

The hail storm also hit numerous agricultural areas, which resulted in the destruction of seeds planted. The possible damage to agricultural crops will be known in the upcoming days.

Local authorities advised all administrative bodies, legal entities to put all their resources at disposal to the Municipal Civil Protection for the purpose of protecting the damaged objects and its further destruction.

The Federal Institute for Hydrometeorology (FHMZ BiH) issued a yellow alert on Sunday, forecasting intense rainfall and thunderstorms for the territory of the whole BiH. For the Banja Luka area, heavy thunderstorms are expected and 20-40 liters of rain per square meters.