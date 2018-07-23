Heavy hail storm has hit Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) city of Banja Luka, some 200 kilometers northwest of the capital Sarajevo, causing great damage on objects and cars on Saturday evening.According to local reports,People living in villages near Banja Luka reported electricity shortage on Saturday late evening.The possible damage to agricultural crops will be known in the upcoming days.Local authorities advised all administrative bodies, legal entities to put all their resources at disposal to the Municipal Civil Protection for the purpose of protecting the damaged objects and its further destruction.The Federal Institute for Hydrometeorology (FHMZ BiH) issued a yellow alert on Sunday, forecasting intense rainfall and thunderstorms for the territory of the whole BiH.