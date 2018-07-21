In what many are seeing as a fulfillment of Revelation 16:12, Iraq has started cutting off water supplies to farmers as the drought around the Euphrates worsens. "Riots, Pitchfolks, & Selfies" are promised as potato shortages in the UK and Ireland. Such stories are echoed worldwide with crop losses & food/fodder shortages...but the media only mocks the situation. Please spread the word. Spread the truth - these are natural cycles, and it's up to us to build anti-fragile communities in order to thrive in the times ahead.