From the "this can't be good" department and AFP:An Indonesian volcano known as the "child" of the legendaryNo one lives on Krakatau, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, but the peak is a popular tourist spot.Indonesia's geological agency has not raised the alert level for the mountain. However, there is a one kilometre no-go zone around its summit.When Krakatoa erupted in the 19th century, a jet of ash, stones and smoke shot more than 20 kilometres (12 miles) into the sky, plunging the region into darkness, and sparking a huge tsunami that was felt around the world.The disaster killed more than 36,000 people.Indonesia is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a vast zone of geological instability where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.