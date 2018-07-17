Delivery of food and medicine to your city or town relies on the Just In Time logistics system. This interwoven movement of good can be disrupted in several ways, truckers strikes, shipping company bankruptcies or labor protests, all of which you have little control over. We are seeing instances of this globally and the news dove-tailing to absurd distraction factor as food prices begin rising, its as if there is an excuse being put in place to explain away the increases.