Biology cares most about your fertility. Can you reproduce? Can you produce healthy offspring that survive to do the same? It's not fashionable to say it, but it's the truth: Physiologically, ancestrally, evolutionarily, these things come first.



And from that perspective, a woman's situation is more precarious than a man's.



You have a finite number of eggs, or "chances." Men have an almost infinite supply of sperm.



When you are preparing to get pregnant, your body needs extra nutrients to build up a reserve and "prime the pump."



When you are pregnant, the growing baby needs a reliable and constant stream of nutrients for almost a year. After a man gets someone pregnant, his biological involvement with the growing baby is done. What he eats has no impact on the survival of the growing baby.



After you've given birth, the growing newborn needs breastmilk. To make that milk requires additional calories and extra doses of specific nutrients. Modern technology allows us to skip nursing and go straight to the bottle, but your body doesn't "know" that.



It all points to women being more finely attuned to caloric deficits. For example, women's levels of ghrelin, the hunger hormone, are quicker to rise after meals. They get hungry quicker.



This isn't just relevant for parents or parents-to-be. Even if you're not interesting in getting pregnant and having kids, or you have children and aren't planning on any more, the ability to do so is strongly connected to your health. Reproductive health is health. As far as your body's concerned, having kids is the primary goal and you need to be ready to do it as long as you're able.

1. Eat Extra Fat For the First Week...Or So

Marine fat high in the long chained omega-3s EPA and DHA.

Extra virgin olive oil rich in polyphenols.

Palmitoleic acid, an omega-7 monounsaturated fat. Best sources are the everyday staple foods like whale blubber, sea buckthorn berries, and anglerfish liver. Oh, and mac nuts.

2. Don't Try To Restrict Calories

3. Fasting Or Keto: Choose

One

4. Avoid Nutrient-Poor Fat Bombs

Egg yolks, soft boiled eggs, egg salad (2-3 hard boiled eggs chopped up with mustardand mayo)

Avocados, avocados chopped up with sardines and topped with Green Goddess dressing

Veggie-loaded guacamole: avocados, salt, lime, peppers, herbs, tomatoes, garlic

Primal Fuel and Collagen Fuel smoothies

Big Ass Salad

Seaweed tuna wrap: make tuna salad, wrap with nori sheets

Nut butter on celery sticks-add salt if unsalted

Olives

Couple ounces of cheese

Pork rinds (Why aren't there ever beef rinds? Big Rawhide hogging all the supply?)

5. Don't Be So Strict

6. Sometimes the Best Advice Is the Worst

Lower carbs to 20g Too much protein Too many calories

7. Beware the Low-Protein Slippery Slope