"truly honored to extend our sincere appreciation of and deep gratitude to the Seanad Éireann who took a courageous and principled stand in support of peace, justice, and morality."

Ashrawi praised the "historical friendship and solidarity between both the Palestinian and Irish peoples," adding that the legislation bears great significance for Palestine, particularly in the context of Ireland's firm commitment to defending social justice, equality and freedom and the rights of the oppressed, including the Palestinians, a people in captivity and exile."

"to hold Israel accountable and to act on their declared principles and policies by banning all settlement products and beginning a process of de-occupation in Palestine."

"In the occupied territories, people are forcibly kicked out of their homes, fertile farming land is seized, and the fruit and vegetables produced are then sold on Irish shelves to pay for it all," she said, adding that "settlements are war crimes, and it's time for Ireland to show some leadership and refuse to support them."

The Irish senate has voted in favor of a bill banning the importation of products from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, paving the way for the country to becomeThe bill, which passed on Wednesday in the upper house of the Irish parliament, the Seanad, will need to make its way through more Seanad votes and then the lower house before becoming law. The bill passed with 25 lawmakers voting in its favor, 20 against it and 14 abstaining.Hanan Ashrawi of the PLO Executive Committee released a statement after the vote saying she wasShe went on to implore other EU countries and the international community to follow in Ireland's pathWhile the bill calls only for the boycott of the importation of goods produced in Israeli settlements,The bill does not ban all Israeli products.According to the Irish Times, the EU has estimated thatThe Irish government, however, estimated in 2012 that the figure stood closer to €1.5 million.The Irish Times highlighted that many fruits and vegetables imported from Israel come from the settlements, specifically Medjool dates. The dates are farmed by settlers in Jericho, famous in Palestine for its dates, on occupied Palestinian land.According to the newspaper, if enacted into law, regulating settlement goods may prove difficult for the country, given reports of"By using such tactics, exporters can present their goods as 'made in Israel', thereby enjoying preferential access to the EU's markets," the Irish Times reported.has increased its measures to combat the BDS movement, asDespite previous pressure from Israel on Ireland to kill the legislation, the Irish lawmaker behind the bill, Frances Black, said in a statement prior to the vote thatis a multimedia freelance journalist based in Bethlehem, Palestine.