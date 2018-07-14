"Iranian forces and their allies came to Syria under an official request by the central government and will leave when this government asks the allied forces to leave, and only when all terrorists have been eradicated from the Levant".

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.

A top decision maker in Syria has said "the US has sent a message to the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad that expresses the US establishment's wishes. Under these wishes there is an Israeli goal compatible with Donald Trump's objective to pull out its own forces from Syria with as little damage as possible.".According to the source involved in overseeing the entire military operation for the last years of war in Syria, "President Assad was very clear in his answer to the US establishment.There is of course a price to be paid to obtain the liberation of north Syria which is occupied by both the US and Turkey, neither of whom were invited by the Syrian government: this price is worth it".The American message is clear: "The US is ready to leave the Kurds and let these continue their negotiation with Damascus.".Assad responded:"You - said Assad - came to Syria without any permission and occupied our territory.".Russia played the role of postman for the exchange of the US-Assad messages.once all terrorist Takfirees are killed and when its function is no longer required.The bottom line is that Assad and his allies believe that the US-French-UK withdrawal from Syria would actually be an achievement. Moreover,, once Assad is no longer in need of their contribution. However, there is still al-Qaeda in the Levant, and other jihadists in the north under Turkish control. Also, there is still ISIS in the north-east within the US-controlled area. All these can only be eliminated once the Syrian Army and its allies wage war against them.From this point of view, the US proposed "deal" is feasible and is considered reasonable by Assad and his allies -Russia will act as guarantor for its own allies, and these will commit to leave Syria once all jihadists no longer pose a threat to the central government., just as he did for the Iran Nuclear deal he signed with his allies. Moscow, Tehran and Damascus are aware that Trump cannot realistically keep his forces in Syria for very long, particularly since the south of Syria is about to be liberated.because the menace will be much greater along a united but very long border from Naqoura (Lebanon) right through to the occupied Golan Heights.But in the midst of all this, Assad considers the real war is over: he now has to deal with only two countries rather than with hundreds of non-united, disparate groups. The Syrian President believes that Syria, as a multi-ethnic, secular and multi-cultural country, has triumphed: it has definitively won the battle against "regime change" and the partition of the Levant.: Maurice Brasher