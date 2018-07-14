The salacious "Trump Dossier" that was spread as an amazing example of "fake news" being treated as real, received a further blow to its own credibility by none other than FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok on Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee hearing. Fox News notes that Mr. Strzok indicated that there was not one dossier, but three variations of this document - one held by Senator John McCain, a second by Mother Jones writer David Corn, and Fusion GPS owner Glenn Simpson.
Fox goes on to say:
Rudy Giuliani on Thursday slammed the "totally phony" Russia probe after anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok refused to identify the individuals who apparently handed the bureau three different copies of the salacious Trump dossier.Jordan pressed Strzok about an email he sent to his colleagues, including FBI lawyer Lisa Page with whom he had an extramarital affair, indicating that he has seen different versions of the infamous Trump dossier from three different sources.
"Isn't that called collusion or conspiracy to gin up a totally inappropriate, totally illegally wire based on national security? And doesn't it taint the entire Russian probe?" Giuliani told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle.
"That's a disgrace, [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller should be ashamed of himself. Those Democrats trying to protect that liar, Strzok, should be ashamed of themselves. And every FBI agent I know wants to see this guy drummed out of the bureau," he said.
Giuliani said the dossier led to fake news and the "national intelligence wiretap" of the Trump campaign officials.
"So how much of it is infecting the investigation today? We may never know, which is why I think the investigation is totally phony," he added.
The inquiry into the dossier occurred during a fiery exchange earlier between Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Strzok, who appeared before a joint House committee about his role in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Jordan said he had the email the he sent to Page and several others with the subject: "BuzzFeed is about to accomplish the dossier."
"It says this, 'Comparing now the set is only identical to what (Sen. John) McCain had, parentheses, it has differences from what was given to us by (Mother Jones' David) Corn and (Fusion GPS founder Glenn) Simpson.' Did you write all that?" Jordan asked.
Strzok refused to answer and declined to confirm whether there were three copies of the dossier the FBI had its hands on, saying he can't answer under the directive of the bureau.