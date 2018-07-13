Pipes
Trump's recent attacks criticizing a gas pipeline project connecting Russia and Germany, which he made ahead of his meeting with Vladimir Putin, are a matter of concern, the Kremlin's spokesman told RT.

Nord Stream 2 is an international project and any threat against it is a concern - Kremlin

"Let's not forget that Nord Stream 2 is an international project, not simply Russian-German. This joint project has several participants, big companies from various nations," Dmitry Peskov said, in an exclusive interview. "Certainly, threatening those shareholders or threatening Russia and Germany with sanctions in response to the progress of the project is very concerning."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had chastised Germany for buying Russian natural gas and for working on the pipeline, claiming that such trade amounted to Germany being a "captive" of Russia. His remarks were rejected by German officials.

Speaking ahead of the scheduled meeting between the US president and his Russian counterpart in Helsinki, Peskov assured that Moscow was not working on some shady bargain, for instance to expel NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden in exchange for some concessions form Trump. He also said Moscow didn't have any rosy expectations from the meeting.