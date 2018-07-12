british police
The U.S. Embassy in London has issued an alert to U.S. citizens who will be in the United Kingdom's capital city during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit on July 13.

The embassy warned U.S. citizens "to keep a low profile" and "exercise caution" from July 12 to 14 in case crowds protesting Trump's policies become violent.

Protests against Trump are already being planned. London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave protesters permission on Thursday to fly a giant "Trump baby" blimp over the city when the president visits. The mayor of central U.K. city Sheffield symbolically banned Trump, even though the spot is not on Trump's itinerary.

Trump will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss "shared interests," May said, according to The Washington Post. May met with Trump in the U.S. in January and invited him for a state visit that was downgraded to a working visit after U.K. lawmakers' outcry.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will also meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, reported USA Today. A protest outside Windsor Castle during the meeting is already being planned, according to The Windsor Express.

Trump's visit comes at a time of "somewhat turmoil" for the U.K. government, as he said on Tuesday. May's ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned on Monday because of his dislike for her Brexit plan. May replaced Johnson with health and social care secretary Jeremy Hunt on the same day that Johnson resigned.

