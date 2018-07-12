© file photo



Every time the right-wing regime of Israel led by warmonger Benjamin Netanyahu makes a move to consolidate its apartheid policies, one inevitably is reminded of its former partner in crime, apartheid South Africa.It insisted that in defending western capitalism and Christian values, it was a bulwark against communism. Of course, it succeeded for a long while inagainst the indigenous black majority. Ultimately it crashed despite believing that its power was indestructible. Exactly what Netanyahu is doing.in its "war on terror"; theonly democracy" in the Middle East; defender of western values; bulwark against Iran and Islam and all the whilein the knowledge that the lifeline it enjoys from America in particular, renders it indestructible.Israeli folly is evident for all to see, especially those who lived through the terror which characterized the disastrous consequences of South African apartheid. Massacres, torture and utterly senseless targeting of anyone perceived to be a threat to Afrikanerdom, ruled out any notion of justice and equality, let alone democracy.Yet it enjoyed the benefits of a "sovereign" state such as membership of the United Nations, diplomatic relations with the West, extensive trade and economic ties. Arms and weapons alongside being a formidable nuclear power gave the former apartheid regime of South Africa a false certainty of permanence.Exactly the same way Israel is behaving since its artificial creation seven decades ago. Having reached a peak by outstripping all of the injustices unleashed by the old South Africa, Israel adamantly pursues discredited unjust draconian measures in the vain hope that raw power will triumph until eternity.Well, it didn't back home. And those among the extreme right-wingers within Afrikanerdom holding sway over brutal racist policies who ardently believed that injustice is an essential tool for sustaining apartheid finally landed in quicksand.Not only were there signs pointing out that romance with policies of inequality which depended on brutal suppression of fundamental human rights, will be short-lived, such warnings also emanated from brave journalists and courageous Afrikaners.And this is not necessarily for academic purposes.Suppression of the indigenous black majority and of the indigenous Palestinians became the mainstay ofAn unlikely marriage between settler colonial regimes sounded far-fetched at the time, but as bizarre as it was, it happened:"Success" - an odd word to define strides made by either of the two, hinged onushering in a democracy which saw the return of exiles, unbanning of liberation movements and the restoration of human dignity.No one is spared. Neither young children as symbolized by 16-year-old Ahad Tamimi jailed for standing up in defense of the inalienable rights of her people, nor the brave young and old protesters demanding freedom under the banner of Great March of Return.Israel is where South Africa was during tumultuous periods of intense oppression. Its racist rightwing bigots who parade on the international stage as "respected" Jewish leaders are as immoral as the perpetrators of injustice who wore Christian labels in South Africa.Ultimately, as is the nature of unsustainable projects, apartheid was forced to make way for a democratic dispensation.as it pursues draconian measures to survive. The writing is on the wall. Former allies within American Jewry are openly turning their backs, disgusted and ashamed to be associated with horrendous atrocities committed in Gaza in their name.Writers, commentators, and artists have become more pronounced in their denunciation of senseless violence against Palestinians. Cultural boycotts are beginning to bite as more and more international stars take heed of the call to isolate Israel.Western European academic institutions have understood the need to undertake protest campaigns against Israel's inhumane policies by actively adopting BDS - Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions. So too have churches and influential social justice activists across the world.Unfortunately for Israel, it remains a fragile alliance given the uncertainty of a bullish Trump intent on bypassing binding UN Security Council Resolutions to impose a non-starter new deal. The Saudis who had banked on crushing Yemen to expand its domain and establish a maritime footprint in the Persian Gulf, face the same dismal failure as its bankrolling of armed rebellion in Syria.Israel foolishly relies on a flimsy alliance of despots, dictators, and unelected leaders to fulfill aspirations of legitimacy which has evaded it for seven decades.Instead, they remain resolute and determined to offer supreme sacrifices as they continue striving for full emancipation.As they continue their freedom struggle, the responsibility of South Africa - both people and government - to intensify commitment to a free Palestine has never been greater.is an Executive Member of the South Africa-based Media Review Network.