A former US Navy submariner has filed a lawsuit alleging that Obama administration officials denied him equal protection under the law, and went easy on Hillary Clinton for the same offenses.31-year-old Kristian Saucier served a year in federal prison for taking photographs of classified sections of the submarine he worked on.Saucier was a 22-year-old machinist's mate on the nuclear-powered USS Alexandria when he took the photos. He argued he meant no harm and was taking the photos to show his family where he worked. Instead of risking a charge of treason, Saucier pleaded guilty to unauthorized retention of national defense information.Trump took a personal interest in Saucier's case during the 2016 election campaign, while hammering Clinton for her email server indiscretions."I could have just taken the pardon by President Trump and gone on with my life," Saucier told Fox News . However, he explained thatSaucier was supposed to be represented by his attorney, Ronald Daigle. Daigle had helped Saucier secure the pardon from President Trump in March, but had his license suspended this month for taking money from the estate of a deceased person without proper authorization.Saucier is one of seven people to receive a pardon from President Trump since he took office last year. Most recently, Trump pardoned Oregon ranchers Dwight and Steven Hammond, convicted of arson in 2016. Their sentencing in 2016 prompted the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge by Ammon Bundy and a collection of militia members and 'sovereign citizens,' which led to a 40-day standoff with law enforcement.