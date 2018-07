© Wall Street Journal

Putin ordered an "influence campaign" to "undermine public faith" in US democracy, and harm Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton's "electability and potential presidency" because the Russian Government had a "clear preference" for Donald J. Trump.

Just days before a highly anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin,can be summed up as follows:In other words,well, it must have been due to some Kremlin-bankrolled invasion of the mind snatchers cunningly placed in adverts over Facebook and Twitter.It is important to note thatto win the election, butwhich by the way, was mentioned heavily in the January 2017 report In other words, the story of Russian meddling, which has never been held up to serious scrutiny by the legacy media, has practically become holy gospel in legislative circles. That is a very worrisome development, between nuclear powers no less.Judging by the serious nature of the charges being leveled against Russia one would hope to find a morsel of evidence to substantiate the claims. Yet,chair of the House Oversight Committee, who last month told Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein,Gowdy's exasperation seems wholly justified.Any 'Russian connection' to this story resembles that of a stacking matryoshka doll, and one that is about as tall as Trump Towers. But the contents inside the multilayered doll have no relation whatsoever to Russia: from Trump-bashing emails between FBI agent Peter Strzok, formerly the second-ranking official investigating Russiagate, and Lisa Page, his lover FBI lawyer, to steamy allegations of a decade-old affair between Trump and adult film star named Stormy Daniels,Yes, a lot of smoke and mirrors to conceal the real story behind the scenes. The geopolitical context in which this latest report was released helps to explain a lot. Although developments in the world of sport may seem like a flimsy pretext for embarking on political gamesmanship,(June 14-July 15), being held in host cities across Russia,Millions of people from around the world, ignoring a sanction regime sponsored by the US, have an ideal opportunity to judge Russia for themselves without the meddling media middleman. Naturally, such a scenario is discomfiting for the myth makers.scheduled to take place in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, one day after the World Cup draws to a close, and a few days after the NATO summit in Brussels (July 11-12), which both Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö are scheduled to attend.Putin and Trump will be attempting, amid a very hostile political climate in the US and a very suspicious one in Russia,Alexander Bartosh, a military expert and former Russian diplomat, told RT.- which has the potential to rein in out-of-control US military spending, as well as end US justification for military sprawl in places like Asia and Eastern Europe, not to mention regime change in Syria -In other words,part of a Washington "influence campaign," if you like, to muddy the political waters.Nevertheless, there are already early indications that something good may ultimately emerge from the Putin-Trump summit. In late June, Trump's much esteemed national security advisor, John Bolton, arrived in Moscow where he had meetings at the Kremlin to break ground for the Helsinki event.Naturally, the Western media and political gurus lashed out at Bolton's audacity for merely speaking to the Russians, practically labeling him an agent of the Kremlin because he held a news conference at Interfax instead of the US embassy.Although the upcoming summit between the US and Russian leaders is a step in the right direction,Although Trump has been the victim of a political witch hunt in the US, based on the bogus claim of colluding with the Russians in the 2016 elections, this has not stopped him from supporting what amounts to anti-Russia legislation. Indeed,In March, for example, Trump ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave the country and closed Russia's consulate in Seattle in response to an alleged nerve-agent attack on a former double agent Sergei Skripal in the UK. By comparison, the Obama administration in December 2016 expelled 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation for alleged election hacking.And although there appears to be a climb down with regards to US military efforts in Syria,The reactions were in response to unsubstantiated claims that President Bashar Assad ordered attacks on Syrian rebels with chemical weapons.And Moscow will certainly never be able to forget thatHowever, Trump supporters said the US leader faced a certain veto in Congress, which essentially forced his hand on the decision. Hopefully, Trump and Putin will be able to find common ground with which to move forward in the bilateral relationship, at a time whenIf nothing else, Trump and Putin can be rest assured on one point of shared commonality, and that is the mutual enmity both men now experience from the Washington elite. Whether or not that is the foundation for friendship between two of the most dynamic leaders on the world stage today remains to be seen.is an American writer and journalist. Former Editor-in-Chief of The Moscow News, he is author of the book, 'Midnight in the American Empire,' released in 2013.