it does not pay to enable your opponent's abuse

For the raging left of America, it was just another day, another couple of incidents - one on CNN, one in a San Antonio Whataburger. In both cases, the person attacked was put on the defensive. Shocked by the intensity of the assault and the seeming impunity of the attacker, both victims could do little but search vainly for a comeback.It may be time to change strategy, but more on that in a minute.In San Antonio, two teens were peaceably eating burgers and minding their own business at a Whataburger. As captured on video, 30-year-old Kino Jimenez snatched the MAGA hat off the head of the one teen, grabbed the kid's drink, and threw it in his face "You ain't support s---, nigga," said Jimenez as he strutted away. "This is gonna go great in my f------ fireplace, b----.""All right," yelled the teen, regaining his composure. "Have fun with it."Dyson cited no examples for the simple reason that Trump is oddly quiet on the subject of race. He does talk about immigration, but "Muslim" is no more a race than "Catholic," and "Mexican" is no more a race than "American." In fact, there is considerably more African DNA in America's gene pool than in Mexico's.For too long, the right has been playing defense. In 2012, on one specific occasion, Mitt Romney's failure to take the offense cost the GOP and the nation dearly. In August of that year, Missouri Senate candidate Todd Akin made an awkward but innocuous comment about rape and abortion. The major media did what they inevitably do when they smell blood: turn to the serial apologists in the soft center of the Republican Party.Said Romney, then the Republican nominee, "Congressman Akin's comments on rape are insulting; inexcusable; and, frankly, wrong. Like millions of other Americans, we found them to be offensive."As Akin learned, if not Romney, in politics,. At some point, the right has to take the offensive, and the time to do that may be now. The left is pathologically awash in its own virtue - so much so that it has lost sight of its greatest weakness, its most glaring point of vulnerability - namely, its historic support of abortion.Scott Jennings could have turned things around on Dyson. After all, Dyson's talk of racism, let alone child separation, has zero credibility. For the last 45 years, he and his liberal allies have allowed nearly 60 million American babies to be permanently and fatally wrenched from their mothers' wombs, most for no greater reason than the convenience of the mother or the destruction of the evidence left by a child's rapist.Speaking of racism, nearly 20 million of these babies were black. Black babies were nearly three times more likely to be killed than white babies. For a black child, the womb is the real middle passage. What has Dyson done with regard to this genocide? He has enabled it. He has encouraged the funding of an organization whose founder, Margaret Sanger, is one of the most notorious racists and eugenicists in American history.