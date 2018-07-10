© Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency



, police and local officials said.Police sources said eight protesters were wounded in the shooting while"Protesters were only making fair demands for jobs and better basic services but police opened fire and killed one protester," said Yaseen al-Battat, a local mayor from the Imam Sadiq area where the protesters were.Police and oil officials said Sunday's incident didn't impact the security or operations of the giant southern oilfields.The protesters, from farmland areas around 100 km (62 miles) north of Basra, gathered on a highway located near the southern oilfields perimeters of West Qurna-2, which is being developed by Russia's Lukoil, and West Qurna 1oilfield, operated by Exxon Mobil, police said.Stability in Basra, the main southern city at the edge of the Gulf, is of vital importance as a hub for oil exports accounting for over 95 percent of government revenues.